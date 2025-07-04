How to unlock Solar Generator in Death Stranding 2

The Solar Generator in Death Stranding 2 becomes one of Sam’s most valuable tools once you start hauling heavier gear and relying on battery-powered equipment. It helps you climb sheer cliffs with the Bokka Skeleton or trek through snowy mountains where stamina and power drain quickly. In short, this device can provide a vital boost in times of need.
That said, like most specialized gear in Death Stranding 2, unlocking it requires more than just progressing through the main story. Here’s how to get your hands on the Solar Generator in Death Stranding 2 and why it’s a must-have.
How to unlock the Solar Generator in Death Stranding 2
To unlock the Solar Generator, you need to reach Rainbow Valley, which happens during Order No. 14. After completing the delivery to this facility and successfully connecting it to the Chiral Network, you’ll receive the Tar Gun as your immediate reward. The real prize, however, comes from strengthening your connection with the stationed Prepper, Glenn Rain.
He is the person who unlocks the Solar Generator for you, but only after you reach Connection Level 2 with the Rainbow Valley facility. To increase your connection level, start completing any optional Aid Requests or Sub Orders issued by the facility after your first visit. These jobs generally involve standard cargo deliveries or small errands and don’t take much time.
After you’ve done enough to hit that Level 2 threshold, Rain will give you the schematics for the Solar Generator. This unlocks it as a craftable backpack attachment, but you’ll still need to fabricate it before it becomes usable.
How to craft and equip the Solar Generator in Death Stranding 2
Once the generator's schematics are unlocked, head over to any facility terminal and follow these steps to craft and equip it:
- Open the Delivery Terminal menu and select "Fabrication and Management."
- Scroll to "Backpack Customizations."
- Choose "Add" and select "Solar Generator" from the list. You must have the following resources in your inventory for the device to be crafted:
- 100 Resin
- 60 Chemicals
- 80 Special Alloys
Note that the generator has dimensions of 3 X 2 on your backpack grid.
Why it matters
The Solar Generator in Death Stranding 2 works well during daylight but becomes much less effective at night or in rainy weather. Still, in a game where most gear relies on limited battery life, especially in remote or high-altitude areas, being able to recharge while moving makes a big difference. The device is especially useful in the snowy mountains, where batteries drain faster and recharging stations are scarce.
That’s precisely why the Solar Generator is one of the most essential backpack attachments in Death Stranding 2.
This concludes our guide on Solar Generator in Death Stranding 2.
