How to build neon signs with mushrooms in Valheim: A step-by-step guide

Valheim players have come up with an innovative concept of designing in-game neon signs with glowing yellow mushrooms.

Yellow mushrooms can be found growing randomly across the map of Valheim, which not only grants players 20 max health and stamina but can also be used as a source of natural light.

Players can find yellow mushrooms inside the Black Forest as well as the Swamp. These glowing mushrooms commonly grow inside the Burial Chambers, Sunken Crypts, and Troll Caves in Valheim.

Upon consumption, yellow mushrooms grant players with increased health and stamina for a period of 600 seconds while providing additional health regen over the period. Players can also carry these mushrooms to the cauldron in order to prepare Mead.

Apart from the conventional uses, one of the most interesting applications of yellow mushrooms has to be the creation of neon signs in Valheim.

How to build a neon sign in Valheim

Yellow mushrooms are tiny structures in Valheim that do not produce a notable amount of luminous power as a single unit.

Players need to find and collect many of these glowing mushrooms in order to build a neon sign they want. Additionally, players can also create any glowing structure that they might want using these mushrooms.

However, it is extremely important for players to note that these mushrooms need to be placed on a platform in order to hold them in place. This means that piling mushrooms together could result in the structure or sign getting deformed or collapsing entirely.

With that being said, the neon signs or glowing structures that players can build in Valheim are only limited by the player's imagination and building skills. However, both of these can be overcome with a little bit of "trial-and-error" during the building stages.

Given that Valheim allows players to explore the vast Viking-themed fantasy map, it is obvious that the developers would provide features like this for everyone to discover.

After all, not only can these yellow mushrooms be used to design neon signs in Valheim, but they also allow to design entire structures covered with yellow mushrooms.