All cauldron upgrades in Valheim explained

If you are a dedicated player of Valheim, the popular sandbox survival game, you will know how important it is to have the right tools and upgrades to survive in this Viking world. One of the essential items is food that can be cooked if you have a cauldron. The structure serves as a versatile cooking station and allows you to cook various recipes.

In this article, we will explore all five upgrades of the cauldron, along with the recipes you can cook with it.

Base level, Spice Rack, and three other cauldron upgrades in Valheim

1) Base level

Caudron in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

The base level is the cauldron on its own and does not have any extra workstations connected to it. To craft it, you will need just 10 pieces of tin. Remember, you need to place the cauldron above any kind of fire source to make it work. The fire source can either be a campfire or a hearth.

The cauldron has a durability of 100 and takes 2x2 space in the game. After building a cauldron, you will unlock lots of new food items. Some main food items include boar jerky, made with boar meat and honey, and deer stew, made with cooked deer meat, blueberry, carrot, and minced meat sauce.

2) Spice Rack

The Spice rack can be crafted using three dandelions, two carrots, five mushrooms, three thistles, and three turnips. Placing the spice rack close to your cauldron will upgrade the latter to level 2.

Upgrading your cauldron will unlock new food items which you can make in the cauldron. These include:

Black soup - Requires Bloodbag, honey, and turnip Serpent stew - Mushroom, cooked serpent meat, and honey Turnip Stew - Boar, meat, and turnip Sausages - Entrails, Boar meat, and thistle Muckshake - Ooze, raspberries, and blueberries Onion soup - Onions only

3) Butcher's Table

Butcher's Table in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

The butcher's table upgrades your cauldron to level 3 in Valheim. Crafting a butcher's table requires ancient bark, core wood, fine wood, and silver. It has a durability of 100 and takes 1x1 space. Place it near the cauldron to upgrade it.

Butcher's Table will unlock many new recipes:

Eyescream - Requires greydwarf eyes and freeze gland Wolf jerky - Wolf meat and honey Wolf skewer -Wolf meat, mushroom, and onion

4) Pots and pans

Pots and pans in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

Pots and pans can be crafted using iron, copper, fine wood, and black metal, which can be a little bit tricky to obtain as black metal is only dropped upon killing a Fuling. These can be damaged by the rain, so keep them under a roof and place them near your cauldron to upgrade it to level 4. The uncooked food items need to be put in the oven to eat them.

Pots and pans will unlock many new recipes in Valheim, including:

Lox meat pie - Unbaked, requires barley flour, cloudberries, and lox meat Bread dough - Barley flour Fish wraps - Cooked fish and barley flour Blood pudding - Thistle, bloodbag, and barley flour

5) Mortar and Pestle

Mortar and Pestle in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

Mortar and pestle will finally upgrade your cauldron to max level. Since the items can also get damaged due to rain, keep them under a roof. Place the mortar and pestle near your cauldron to upgrade it to level 5. You will require core wood, fine wood, and black marble to craft mortar and pestle.

The food recipes unlocked at this level include:

Uncooked honey glazed chicken - Requires chicken meat, honey, and jotun puffs Stuffed mushroom - Magecap, blood clot, and turnip Uncooked meat platter - Seeker meat, lox meat, and hare meat Misthare Supreme - Hare meat, jotun puffs, and carrots Mushroom omelet - Eggs and jotun puffs Salad - Jotun puffs, Onion, and cloudberries Seeker aspic - Seeker meat, magecap, and royal jelly Yggdrasil porridge - Sap, barley, and royal jelly Uncooked fish n' bread - Anglerfish and bread dough

In Valheim, the cauldron is an essential cooking tool for survival. It will provide food items that will give you several buffs and abilities. Upgrading your cauldron will unlock more new recipes, allowing you access to new attribute boosts and ultimately helping you take on powerful enemies.

