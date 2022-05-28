How to build Tailor's Flooring in V Rising

Tailor's Flooring is one of the many ways players can customize their castle in V Rising.

Customization, building, and crafting play huge roles in most modern RPG titles. The latest vampire survival game by Stunlock Studios makes those features a focal point.

Players can make their castle look however they'd like. From location to visual style, the customization options are wonderful. When it comes to visuals, many players have taken a liking to the Tailor's Flooring that can be researched and built.

How to access Tailor's Flooring in V Rising

Players need to have some patience, keep their fingers crossed, and do some research to unlock flooring options. Once floor options become available, they can then begin to alter the floor of the castle, such as with Tailor's Flooring.

Here is how to make the various flooring options usable:

Track Nicholaus the Fallen through the Blood Altar.

Defeat Nicholaus the Fallen and collect V Blood from him.

His defeat grants several rewards, including the ability to create a Study.

Build the Study after obtaining 8 Grave Dust, 8 Copper Ingot, 40 Planks, and 40 Paper as the ingredients.

When the Study has finished being built, random technologies can be researched.

Gather scrolls and use them at the Study to research technologies.

It is completely random, so luck is a big part in receiving Tailor's Flooring.

A tome for Tailor's Flooring can be found in the wild, collected as loot, but this is even more rare than the randomness of just researching scrolls.

With so much technology available through the Study and the chance of receiving duplicates, V Rising players can see themselves researching scrolls for a long time before Tailor's Flooring is found.

How to build Tailor's Flooring

Researching Tailor's Flooring is all up to chance at the Study in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

After luck is on the player's side and Tailor's Flooring is unlocked, players can use the following ingredients to craft it:

2 Cloth

4 Plank

4 Blood Essence

The easy cost of crafting it makes up for the treacherous length of time it may take to access it in the first place. Players can then move to a specific room of their castle and style the floor with Tailor's Flooring.

A player has placed Tailor's Flooring in their V Rising Castle (Image via Stunlock Studios)

There are two color options to choose from, being Burgundy and Myrtle. Burgundy is a deeper red color while Myrtle has a pale green variation. Confirm the placement of Tailor's Flooring after selecting the color.

Other Tailor-style structures can then be built in the room with the flooring as the basis. If the entire room is created with different Tailor structures, a bonus will be given that reduces resource needs by 25% when their tasks are performed.

