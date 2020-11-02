How to buy Battle Coins (BC) in PUBG Mobile Lite global version via Midasbuy?

PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter version of the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. The game has been made for players with low-end devices, and Tencent is doing quite an excellent job by keeping the players happy with in-game items such as the season battle pass, gun skins, costumes, different crates, etc. To acquire these exclusive items, you will need to spend the in-game currency known as Battle Coins (BC).

You can buy Battle Coins via the in-game payment gateway or through third party sites such as Midasbuy, which is one of the most popular websites to buy BC for PUBG Mobile Lite. In addition to this, it’s easier to make payments through Midasbuy. It offers a variety of payment gateway methods and provides different bonuses for making purchases through the website.

Buy BC in PUBG Mobile Lite via Midasbuy

Buy Battle Coins for PUBG Mobile Lite via Midasbuy (Image Credits: Midasbuy)

You can follow these steps to purchase Battle Coins via Midasbuy:

Visit the official website of Midasbuy, and you will see PUBG Mobile Lite on the home page.

Click on its icon and enter the in-game Character ID that you can copy from the profile section of the game.

Then, choose the payment gateway method that you want to make the payment through.

Select the amount of Battle Coins that you want to add to your account.

Click on 'Pay Now.' It will show the amount you need to pay and will redirect you to the payment gateway site.

After the payment has been made, it will show you a confirmation of the payment.

Open PUBG Mobile Lite on your device to purchase the in-game items with the Battle Coins.

