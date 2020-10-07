CP or COD Points are the in-game currency of COD Mobile and can be used to purchase exquisite in-game items like gun skins, soldiers, operator skills and more.
Players can also use CP to purchase the Battle Pass. The Battle Pass has two variants, the Premium Pass and the Premium Pass Plus, which cost 220 CP and 520 CP, respectively.
CP is, however, not available for free as players have to pay from their pockets to acquire the in-game currency.
In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to purchase CP in COD Mobile.
Also Read: COD Mobile Season 11: Devs confirm absence of test servers as there are 'too many cool features'
How to buy CP in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide
Follow these steps to buy CP in COD Mobile:
Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the ‘Store’ icon present on the bottom left corner of the main menu.
Step 2: The store opens up. Click on the ‘CP’ tab as shown in the picture below.
Step 3: Various CP top-ups will appear on the screen. Choose the required amount.
Step 4: After making a successful purchase, the CP will be added to your account.
Here are the prices of all the CP top-ups available in COD Mobile:
- 79 INR – 80 CP
- 399 INR – 400 CP + 20 Free
- 799 INR – 800 CP + 80 Free
- 1949 INR – 2000 CP + 400 Free
- 3200 INR – 4000 CP + 1000 Free
- 7900 INR – 8000 CP + 2800 Free
Also Read: How to use Redeem Codes in COD MobilePublished 07 Oct 2020, 16:17 IST