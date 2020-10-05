COD Mobile has an extensive variety of in-game items for players to avail. These items allow players to customise the game to a certain extent. Most players crave for such items and are often on the lookout for means to obtain them for free.

Redeem codes are one of the most popular ways for players to acquire in-game items for free. In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to use redeem codes in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: How to use Redeem Codes in the game

Official redemption center of COD Mobile (Image Credits: www.callofduty.com/redemption)

Players can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes in COD Mobile:

Step 1: Visit the Redemption Center on the official Call of Duty website. You can click on the link below to visit the site.

Link for Redemption Center: https://www.callofduty.com/redemption

Step 2: Enter all the required details in the text field, i.e., UID, redeem code and verification code.

Step 3: After entering the required details, click on the 'submit' button.

The rewards will be sent to your mailbox in COD Mobile.

Players must note that the codes have a redemption limit. Therefore, they would have to be quick to redeem them. If the redemption limit is crossed, players will not be able to use the code.

They will instead receive an error message stating that the redemption limit has been reached. If that happens, players will have to wait for the next set of redeem codes to come out.

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these ‘newbie’ methods!)

