How to get free CP in COD Mobile in October 2020

COD Mobile has several items that can be purchased by spending the in-game currency: COD Points or CP. The list of items that can be bought includes gun skins, crates and more. Even the Battle Pass can be purchased using this premium in-game currency.

However, players are required to pay out of their pockets to obtain CP, which isn’t a feasible option for everyone. Many players, therefore, look for various ways to obtain the in-game currency for free.

COD Mobile: How to get free CP in October 2020

It is essential to note that obtaining CP for free is not a matter of clicks and requires effort. Keeping this in mind, here are some of the ways in which you can obtain CP for free in COD Mobile.

#1 Swagbucks

Swagbucks is one of the most popular and trusted GPT websites. It rewards players with an on-site currency called SB for completing tasks. SB can later be used to obtain Google Play Giftcard or Paypal money. This can, in turn, be used to purchase CP.

The cash method varies from country to country. The tasks include completing surveys, answering quizzes, downloading apps and more.

There are other similar GPT sites that you can use such as YSense, PrizeRebel and GrabPoints.

#2 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards provides players with Google Play credit/balance for answering short studies or surveys. The payout per study varies from user to user.

Players can directly use this Google Play Credit to purchase CP in COD Mobile.

#3 Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a GPT app that has features which are very similar to GPT websites. Players are rewarded for completing various tasks including surveys, watching videos, answering quizzes, and more. There are other similar apps, like Easy Rewards and Clickloot, that provide identical rewards to players.

Just like Swagbucks, the cash-out methods which are available in this app will vary.

It is important to note that players should never use illegal mods such as unlimited CP mods since they do not work and will eventually lead to a ban.

