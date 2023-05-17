How to buy and customize your house in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There is a lot you can do in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom aside from progressing through the story or helping Link become more powerful. Some other activities or features are cosmetic in nature and are there to add additional RPG elements to the game. One such in-game feature is being able to buy and customize your own house.

While it’s not necessary to own a house to reach complete Tears of the Kingdom, this feature has left some players excited about the prospect of building their own dream home for Link in Hyrule.

Purchasing a house is linked to the “Mattison’s Independence” side quest. Hence, many in the community are facing confusion over how to get one as it is not linked to the game's main narrative.

This guide will go over how to purchase and customize your house in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to purchase a house in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As mentioned, to purchase a house in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you must start the “Mattison’s Independence” side quest. This can be done by following the steps below:

Make your way to Tarrey Town in Hyrule, which is located to the right of the map. An easier way of getting there will be from the Jochi-ihiga Shrine. There is a mountain there which you can climb. Use the paraglider to cross the water body to reach the Hudson Construction Site, which is on the island. Once you are on land, you will need to activate the railcar and then use it to climb the mountain which will take you to Tarrey Town of the Akkala Highlands.

Once in town, you will be required to spot and interact with Hudson who is Mattison’s father. Then after his dialog, enter the house that he is in front of and then make your way upstairs to Mattison, who will then ask that you accompany her to her grandmother to whom she wants to give a Gerudo lesson. After following Mattison to Granny Monari, she will then quiz link on the Gerudo language in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. She will ask what Granny is in Gerudo and your answer will be “Vaba”.

After this, you will be required to help Mattison get back to her father, but this time she will be using the railcar to meet him. However, the owner of the car Hagie will not let her get in the car if she does not pay 20 Rupees. To help her, you will need to throw a Puffshrrom at him so that it blocks his vision as Mattison gets on. Once Mattie is on her way to Hudson, paraglide your way down to the Hudson Construction Site and interact with the man, who will then ask you to get him 10 Sundelions in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Once you provide him with all 10 Sundelions, a cutscene will occur where all the NPCs are seen riding the special balloons. Now, making your way inside the building again, you will need to interact with Rhondson who will sell you a patch of land for 1,500 Rupees. The patch of land is located near a shrine.

After reaching the designated shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom you will see that a staff member called Granteson is already there ready to meet you. Once you have talked to him he will make you a home that will have two rooms from the get-go.

How to customize your house in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Once the house is built, you can customize it by interacting with Granteson and using your Ultrahand ability. However, each upgrade will require some monetary compensation. You can add up to a maximum of 15 rooms, with each room costing 450 rupees.

As for decorations, you can add beds, weapons and bow mounts, doors, name signs, and flower beds, besides a whole lot more.

