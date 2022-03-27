How to buy PUBG Mobile Lite BC in March 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite, like the majority of other games, has currencies that allow players to conduct a variety of in-game transactions. Battle Coins, often known as BC, are the premium ones accessible in the game, and gamers require them for various purposes, including the purchase of the Winner Pass.

However, individuals cannot obtain BC for free, and they will be required to spend actual money to acquire it. They can employ a few ways to accomplish the same goal.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are both banned in India. Thus gamers from that nation should refrain from playing the games. They can, however, enjoy BGMI or wait for the release of BGMI Lite.

A step-by-step guide to purchasing BC in PUBG Mobile Lite

1) In-game top-up

Users can select the desired number of BC they want to buy (Image via Tencent)

This is the most frequent approach that players use to obtain BC in PUBG Mobile Lite, and the vast majority will be are aware of the procedures to be followed. Nonetheless, those who are not familiar with the steps can check out the ones mentioned below:

Step 1: First, users have to boot up the PUBG Mobile Lite application. Once the game is open, players must tap on the ‘BC’ icon at the top of their screens.

Step 2: The in-game top-up section will then emerge, where gamers can select the desired quantity of BC they wish to acquire

Step 3: Upon the end of the payment, the in-game currency will be recharged.

2) Midasbuy

Midasbuy can also be used to purchase the in-game currency (Image via Midasbuy)

Midasbuy is a renowned top-up website that offers gamers with BC. It can be used by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Individuals should start by visiting the official website of Midasbuy. Here’s the link to it:

Midasbuy: Click here.

Step 2: Next, they must choose the ‘PUBG Mobile Lite’ option and enter their Player ID.

Step 3: Lastly, users can select the amount of BC, and once the purchase is complete, BC will be topped up into their in-game accounts.

Note: Players must remember that the BC top-up in Midasbuy is only accessible in a few countries. Also, the cost of BC and the payment method will differ from one country to another.

