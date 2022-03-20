PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 35 start date and time revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most popular action games in the mobile gaming market. The game was primarily released in 2019 by the developers to cater to the needs of a large number of players who used to face lags while playing its superior counterpart, PUBG Mobile.

Tencent Games tries to provide the best gaming experience to the users of the Lite version and as a result, they introduce updates at periodic intervals which bring in new modes, events, cosmetics, and Winner Passes.

However, amongst all the new additions, it is the introduction of Winner Passes that creates the most hype amongst players and fans. They eagerly wait to get their hands on the new rewards that these Passes contain.

As of March 2022, fans of the Lite version are waiting in anticipation for the upcoming Winner Pass Season 35.

When will the Winner Pass Season 35 arrive in PUBG Mobile Lite?

The new Cycle system in the Lite version has broken away from the previous norm of having a single Winner Pass for the entire season. Currently, there are two Winner Passes available each season, with each one having a tenure of a month.

The ongoing Winner Pass Season 34 will conclude on March 30 and the final day of the month will see the WP tab staying locked. As a result, the Winner Pass Season 35 will arrive in PUBG Mobile Lite on April 1 at 2.00AM UTC. It will follow the timing of previous seasons.

The upcoming Winner Pass Season 35 will be introduced in two versions in the game. While the Elite Pass version will be available at 250 BC, the Elite Pass Plus version is priced at 800 BC. There will be different weekly missions that players will need to complete in order to receive rank rewards.

Release time of the upcoming Winner Pass 35 in different regions on April 1:

Bangladesh: 8.00AM

Nepal: 7.45 AM

England: 2.00AM

Pakistan: 7.00AM

USA: 9.00PM on March 31 (New York Time)

Russia: 7-8.00AM

Indonesia: 8-9.00AM

Japan: 12.00PM

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul