How to call back friends in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire boasts over 500 million-plus downloads on the Google Play Store due to its stellar fans across the world. Being one of the most downloaded battle royale titles on the mobile platform, the game's developers also roll out new in-game features and events frequently.

Recently, after the OB25 update, a new season along with the latest updated version of Free Fire has been released.

The new theme of the update is named Operation Chrono. The developers also brought in many in-game events and items in this new update, that will allow players to win amazing and fascinating rewards.

One such event that has been recently introduced in Free Fire is the Call Back event. This event apparently asks players to invite friends who have been offline for a long time, and in return it offers players with certain rewards.

This article elucidates every step to follow while playing the Call Back event in Free Fire, as many players often find it quite complicated to complete this event.

Call Back event in Free Fire: How to call back friends?

The Call Back event in Free Fire has been introduced recently and is valid for another four days, i.e., it will conclude on December 25th.

Free Fire stated:

Players who have been offline for an extended period can be called back. Every qualifying player who entered your ID will increase your mission completion progress.

Here are the steps that players need to follow to complete this event and call back friends:

Run Free Fire on the preferred device and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Tap on the Friends icon present at the top right-hand side corner of the screen.

A new menu will appear.

Tap on the Call Back tab present at the left-hand side corner of the screen.

Another menu will be displayed, showing four different constraints of the event, rewarding special gifts.

Tap on any of the Call Back option present on the right-hand side of the screen.

A list of social media friends will appear.

Tap on the invite option and share the link via any of the preferred social media handles.

If the friends enter via the link provided by the player, the mission completion progresses, and players stand a chance to win exciting vouchers and rewards.

Here are the set of rewards on completion of the event:

Call back 1 friend: 3x Diamond Royale Voucher

Call back 3 friends: 3x Diamond Royale Voucher

Call back 5 friends: 5x Diamond Royale Voucher

Petskin: Snow Panther

Call back 7 friends: 7x Diamond Royale Voucher and Pet skin, Snow Panther.

