Following the weekly reset, EA Sports introduced new EA FC Mobile Exchanges offering millions of Coins for free. They have been added to the in-game Exchange section and are available to everyone in the player base. All of these exchanges have reasonable requirements, making them a hot topic of discussion amongst gamers across the globe.

With the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo running in full swing, the Coins obtained via exchanges can help players get plenty of new cards and other items.

What are the various EA FC Mobile Exchanges through which you can get Coins for free?

EA Sports added eight new EA FC Mobile Exchanges. All of them offer a plethora of FC Coins for free.

All available EA FC Mobile Exchanges that offer free Coins (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a detailed overview of the new EA FC Mobile Exchanges along with their requirements:

100 thousand coins:

One 81+ OVR (tradable) Player

450 thousand coins:

One 86+ OVR (tradable) Player

850 thousand coins:

One 88+ OVR (tradable) Player

1.5 million coins:

One 90+ OVR (tradable) Player

3 million coins:

One 91+ OVR (tradable) Player

4.5 million coins:

One 92+ OVR (tradable) Player

7 million coins:

One 93+ OVR (tradable) Player

10 million coins:

One 94+ OVR (tradable) Player

You should note that since all the required players are tradable, many would try to sell the required fodders in the in-game Market, thus, increasing their price. Hence, you should check the Market prices from time to time.

What steps should you follow to get Coins from the EA FC Mobile Exchanges?

As mentioned above, the Exchange section in EA FC Mobile has undergone multiple changes. Here are the steps you should follow to complete exchanges and get millions of coins for free:

Step 1: Log in to EA FC Mobile using your preferred social media account.

Step 2: Make your way to the Exchange section, which can be found in the in-game Menu.

Step 3: Tap on the Coins tab and choose your desired exchange of Coins using the required fodders.

Step 4: Check if the required fodders for exchange are available in the My Players section. If not, visit the in-game market or play different modes and the TOTS 24 events to acquire them.

With so many Coins available for free, many new players will be eyeing to join the game and engage in a thrilling football gaming experience.

What are the other available EA FC Mobile Exchanges?

Besides the Coins Exchanges mentioned above, several others are currently available in the title.

Here's a look at all the other exchanges currently active in the football title.

TOTS 24 Exchanges

Toby Alderweirald Exchanges

Di Maria Exchanges

Zanetti Exchanges

TOTW Exchange

Universal Rank Player (81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek) Exchange

Amongst these, Toby Alderweirald's Exchanges are the latest to be introduced and will be available for many weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback