How can you respec in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time?

Respec in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is something you won’t have access to right away. The game gives you a lot of freedom when it comes to choosing Lives and unlocking skills, but there’s no way to undo mistakes in the beginning. If you’ve placed points in the wrong skills or feel like your character’s not progressing well, a respec becomes important; however, it only unlocks after a certain point in the story.

We take a deeper look into this aspect of the game.

When does respec in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time after unlocks?

To unlock the respec in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time feature, Quest 8 in Chapter 3 of the main story. Once that is done, the Guild Office becomes available in Base Camp, but only in the Present version of the island — not the past.

Head inside the Guild Office, and you’ll find an NPC named Lucy Lips at the counter. She is the one who lets you reset your skills and will give you back all the skill points you’ve spent so far. But don’t expect her to do it for free.

Respec costs 10,000 Dosh — and it’s per Life

Each respec in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time, costs 10,000 Dosh, and this fee applies per Life. This means if you want to reset skills for multiple Lives, you’ll have to pay 10,000 Dosh for each one separately. Respecing only affects skills, not stats or other character progression. Additionally, it doesn't reset your Life level, just the skill points you’ve distributed.

How to farm Dosh for respect

With consistent questing and selling, 10,000 Dosh won’t feel too far off (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.)

If you’re short on Dosh, there are a few reliable ways to earn more:

Story quests : These pay well and are tied to the main progression. You’ll naturally earn more as you go.

: These pay well and are tied to the main progression. You’ll naturally earn more as you go. Personal requests: Look for NPCs on the map with white speech bubbles. These side quests often offer a good amount of Dosh.

Should you respec early in the game?

Not really. The skill tree is designed to render early-game respecs unnecessary. You must distribute your points across various branches to progress, so you can’t fully max out a single path, even if you desired to.

Later in the game, when higher-level skills require more points and a wrong selection begins to slow you down, respec in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time becomes more beneficial. At that point, you will likely have enough Dosh to afford it without too much difficulty.

That’s all on how you can Respec in Fantasy Life The Girl Who Steals Time.

