Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time: Location of all West Dryridge Desert Leafes

In Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, the West Dryridge Desert Leafe hunt kicks off once you unlock Ginormosia’s open zones. The Tower in the area (Googlina) will ask you to find five hidden Leafes. These are scattered around the region and tied to the Area Rank system. Finding all of them will get you small rewards along the way, plus a bonus at the end.
Here’s where you can find all five West Dryridge Desert Leafes and what each one gives you.
All West Dryridge Desert Leafe locations in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
Leafe 1 – South Cliff near Spiky Rock
Head to the southern part of the desert. There’s a tall, spiky rock formation with a nearby cliff. The first Leafe is sitting there.
- Reward: Desert Cactus
Leafe 2 – Northeast Border near Water
Go to the northeast side of the region, close to where it borders the next desert area. Look between the two rock formations near the water. The Leafe is between them.
- Reward: 3x Magical Omelets
Leafe 3 – Island in Lake (Southeast of Tower)
Southeast of the Area Tower, you’ll see a lake with a small island in the middle. The Leafe is on that island.
- Reward: Millstone Recipe
Leafe 4 – Northwest Cliffs
Move toward the northwest corner of the map. The Leafe is on a cliff in that area. It’s not hidden too deep, but is easy to miss if you’re not checking the higher ground.
- Reward: 1x Cashnut
Leafe 5 – Behind the Shrine
Go behind the Shrine in the area. The last Leafe is right there.
- Reward: 3x Mini Bombs
Final reward
Once all five West Dryridge Desert Leafes are collected, return to Googlina at the Area Tower. You’ll get a Cashnut as your bonus reward for finishing the set.
