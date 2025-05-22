Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time: Location of all West Dryridge Desert Leafes

In Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, the West Dryridge Desert Leafe hunt kicks off once you unlock Ginormosia’s open zones. The Tower in the area (Googlina) will ask you to find five hidden Leafes. These are scattered around the region and tied to the Area Rank system. Finding all of them will get you small rewards along the way, plus a bonus at the end.

Ad

Here’s where you can find all five West Dryridge Desert Leafes and what each one gives you.

All West Dryridge Desert Leafe locations in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

The red dots on the map indicate the locations of markers for the West Dryridge Desert Leafes (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.)

Leafe 1 – South Cliff near Spiky Rock

Ad

Trending

Head to the southern part of the desert. There’s a tall, spiky rock formation with a nearby cliff. The first Leafe is sitting there.

Reward: Desert Cactus

Read also: How to obtain Oak Axe in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Leafe 2 – Northeast Border near Water

Go to the northeast side of the region, close to where it borders the next desert area. Look between the two rock formations near the water. The Leafe is between them.

Ad

Reward: 3x Magical Omelets

Leafe 3 – Island in Lake (Southeast of Tower)

Southeast of the Area Tower, you’ll see a lake with a small island in the middle. The Leafe is on that island.

Reward: Millstone Recipe

Leafe 4 – Northwest Cliffs

Move toward the northwest corner of the map. The Leafe is on a cliff in that area. It’s not hidden too deep, but is easy to miss if you’re not checking the higher ground.

Ad

Reward: 1x Cashnut

Leafe 5 – Behind the Shrine

Go behind the Shrine in the area. The last Leafe is right there.

Reward: 3x Mini Bombs

Final reward

Once all five West Dryridge Desert Leafes are collected, return to Googlina at the Area Tower. You’ll get a Cashnut as your bonus reward for finishing the set.

Explore more game news and updates from Sportskeeda below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.