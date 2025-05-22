The Oak Axe in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is tied to a quest called A Woodcutter Needs an Axe. You’ll get this early on from a character named Wurke, but chances are, you won’t have the right axe in your inventory when you meet him. And he only accepts ones that are of Good or Great quality.

Here’s how to get the Oak Axe in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.

Ways to get an Oak Axe in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Wood cutting in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Image via Nintendo / LEVEL5 Inc.)

There are three ways to get a regular Oak Axe in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. But keep in mind that most of these won’t work for the quest unless you craft the axe yourself.

1) First Woodcutter quest reward

The easiest way to grab your first Oak Axe is by unlocking the Woodcutter Life. Once you finish the Life’s opening quest, “Song for the Forest Lady,” you’re rewarded with a free Oak Axe. That one is usually good enough for your own use, but if it’s not Good quality, Wurke won’t take it.

2) Chests from trees in Mysteria

When you chop trees in Mysteria, you might get a chest. These sometimes contain an Oak Axe. It’s random, and again, the quality is usually too low for the quest.

3) Buying it from shops

Tool Shop in Mysteria Capital: 900 Dosh

General Goods in Eternia Village: 900 Dosh

Luxurious Shop in Mysteria Capital: 5000 Dosh for a better version

But don’t try using these for Wurke’s side quest — he won’t accept any bought Oak Axe unless it’s Good or Great quality, which these typically aren’t.

How to craft the correct Oak Axe

Getting started with crafting (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.)

To make a Good quality Oak Axe in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time yourself, switch to the Carpenter Life. Here’s what you need:

3 x Oak Lumber for an Ordinary version

3 Oak Lumber + 2 x Bronze Ingot for a Fine version (better odds at Good quality)

To obtain the materials without spending Dosh, you’ll also want to unlock the Woodcutter, Miner, and Blacksmith Lives. This will allow you to gather Oak and ore yourself and forge the ingots.

Once you’ve got the materials, head to a workbench and start crafting. If you’ve finished the “Fledgling Carpenter Skills” quest, you’ll have an Oak Saw already. But it might be worth making or buying a better-quality one from the Luxurious Shop to increase your crafting success.

Hitting the right quality mark

To get a Good quality Oak Axe, nailing the crafting minigame is key. The more Great or Excellent hits you land during the sequence, the better chance your axe will hit Good or Great quality. If you’re getting solid scores but still making low-quality gear, your tool might not be cutting it. Try using a better Oak Saw or leveling up your Carpenter Life to around 140 skill, that’s the sweet spot for Fine Oak Axe recipes.

Don’t hand over a rare version by mistake

Sometimes when you make an Oak Axe, it might roll with a skill like Woodcutting+. Avoid giving that one to Wurke; it’s not worth losing a useful axe just for 400 Dosh and a crafting recipe.

Turn in and finish the quest

Once you’ve crafted a Good or Great quality Oak Axe in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time with no added skills, go back to Wurke by the fountain near the Guild Hall. Turn it in and you’ll get 400 Dosh plus the recipe for the Bountiful Harvest Box.

That concludes our guide on obtaining the Oak Axe in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.

