How to obtain Topaz in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Topaz in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is necessary for some Miner Life quests and crafting recipes, but it’s not found in the ore nodes. Instead, it’s a rare drop from mining certain types of Copper Deposits. You won’t find Topaz in every Copper spot either. Only Superior and Amazing Copper Deposits have a chance to yield it.
These upgraded nodes can sometimes give you one or two pieces of Topaz along with regular Copper. Let's look more into it.
How to improve your chances of obtaining Topaz in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To increase your chances of getting Topaz in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, focus on landing an Excellent Gathering when breaking the Copper Deposits — this happens when your last hit does strong damage. As your Miner Life level goes up and you get better tools, achieving Excellent Gathering hits will get easier, and you'll be able to do it more often.
There’s also a way to improve your chances using food. The vendor in the Capital of Mysteria sells Honey Flan, which boosts your gathering power for the next three hits. This makes achieving Excellent Gathering easier, even in the early game.
Read also: How to obtain Oak Axe in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
Locating Superior and Amazing Copper Deposits
The best location for these early in the game is Banaan Cave, found along the southwest coast of the Capital of Mysteria. Inside the cave, there are a few normal Copper Deposits and enemies, but near the end, you’ll always find two or three Superior or Amazing Copper Deposits.
These respawn regularly, and they’re your most reliable way to farm Topaz early in the game. Just keep visiting the cave, use food buffs if you need to, and focus on landing clean, Excellent Gathering hits on the upgraded Copper nodes.
That's all you need to know about gathering Topaz in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.
Explore more game news and updates from Sportskeeda below:
- Is there a multiplayer mode in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time?
- Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy trailer breakdown
- The Precinct: How to extend your Shift time
- 5 key takeaways from Anno 117: Pax Romana gameplay trailer
- Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream date, time, and countdown
- The Last of Us Part 2 update 1.4: Everything improved with the latest patch
- Mortal Kombat 1 Definitive Edition: Pricing, what all is included, and more
- Is Dune Awakening Ultimate Edition worth buying?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.