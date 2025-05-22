How to obtain Topaz in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Topaz in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is necessary for some Miner Life quests and crafting recipes, but it’s not found in the ore nodes. Instead, it’s a rare drop from mining certain types of Copper Deposits. You won’t find Topaz in every Copper spot either. Only Superior and Amazing Copper Deposits have a chance to yield it.

These upgraded nodes can sometimes give you one or two pieces of Topaz along with regular Copper. Let's look more into it.

How to improve your chances of obtaining Topaz in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

You need to mine Copper nodes to get Topaz in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.)

To increase your chances of getting Topaz in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, focus on landing an Excellent Gathering when breaking the Copper Deposits — this happens when your last hit does strong damage. As your Miner Life level goes up and you get better tools, achieving Excellent Gathering hits will get easier, and you'll be able to do it more often.

There’s also a way to improve your chances using food. The vendor in the Capital of Mysteria sells Honey Flan, which boosts your gathering power for the next three hits. This makes achieving Excellent Gathering easier, even in the early game.

Locating Superior and Amazing Copper Deposits

The best location for these early in the game is Banaan Cave, found along the southwest coast of the Capital of Mysteria. Inside the cave, there are a few normal Copper Deposits and enemies, but near the end, you’ll always find two or three Superior or Amazing Copper Deposits.

These respawn regularly, and they’re your most reliable way to farm Topaz early in the game. Just keep visiting the cave, use food buffs if you need to, and focus on landing clean, Excellent Gathering hits on the upgraded Copper nodes.

That's all you need to know about gathering Topaz in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.

