How to catch Enamorus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is full of all sorts of Legendary Pokémon, just waiting for players to collect them. Enamorus is one of a group of Pokémon, consisting of Landorus, Tornadus and Thundurus. All of these Pokémon form a group known as the Forces of Nature. For Enamorus, she is known as the Herald of Spring. As both a Fairy and Flying Pokémon Type, her move-set is an interesting one. Players seeking to get their hands on the Pokémon of Love and Hate should read on.

Love is in the air in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, with this mystical Pokémon, Enamorus

Enamorus is the Pokémon of Love and looks the part. Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

In order for players to get started with the capturing of Enamorus, they first need to make sure they capture the other Pokémon in the group. What this means is that they have to have already captured Landorus, Tornadus and Thundurus. Once that is completed, players will be able to get a request from Cogita, Request 94 - Incarnite Forces of Hisui.

Seeking out the love Pokémon

Upon obtaining Request 94, players then need to go to the Crimson Mirelands and locate the Scarlet Bog. Once players are here they should be able to locate Enamorus after some searching in the area. Upon locating Enamorus, it is advised that players approach with an air of caution; try capturing the Pokémon by surprise. This can be done by sneaking up to it or throwing an item from behind.

Capturing Enamorus can be a challenge

If players have made it this far in the game, they would know that there is a careful balance to capturing Pokémon. Ensure that Enamorus is whittled down to a lower HP to ensure a better chance of capture. Players who are sneaky and approach with stealth from a smoke bomb stand a better chance. However, if the player is spotted it is best to just continue the fight and attempt capture immediately.

Players are rewarded for capturing Enamorus

Capturing Enamorus gives players a special reward. Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Also Read Article Continues below

When players capture Enamorus they are given a special item called Reveal Glass. This glass lets players turn all of the Pokémon in this legendary group into their true forms. This is an exciting aspect of Enamorus' capture, the Reveal Glass is a rare item that can only be obtained from this process. Once players can see the Pokémon for who they really are, players can unleash their true potential.

Edited by David Nyland