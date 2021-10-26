How to catch every Islehopper in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves plays host to several kinds of fish, including the various forms of Islehopper.

Islehoppers require no bait to be caught in Sea of Thieves. This makes them easier to snag, but overall, it's difficult to catch every single type. That is due to the sheer vastness of the Sea of Thieves world.

They aren't as regionally-specific as other species of fish. Islehoppers can only be found within specific Large Island areas. That means you need to travel to at least four different islands if you want to catch every Islehopper in Sea of Thieves.

Where to find every Islehopper in Sea of Thieves

1) Stone Islehopper

The Stone Islehopper. (Image via Rare)

The Stone Islehopper is hard to spot due to its dark gray color. It is best to fish for them during the day in Sea of Thieves. It is a fairly common fish and can be found at the following locations and coordinates:

Sailor's Bounty : C-4

: C-4 Cannon Cove : G-10

: G-10 Shark Bait Cove : H-19

: H-19 Shipwreck Bay : M-10

: M-10 Crook's Hollow : M-16

: M-16 Fetcher's Rest: V-12

2) Moss Islehopper

The Moss Islehopper. (Image via Rare)

The green and yellow Moss Islehopper is much easier to spot than its aforementioned counterpart. If you are looking to catch one and sell it quickly, Wanderers Refuge is the best bet, as it is next to the Northstar Seaport.

Here are all the locations and coordinates for this Islehopper:

Wanderers Refuge : F-12

: F-12 Lone Cove : H-6

: H-6 Thieves' Haven : L-20

: L-20 Marauder's Arch : Q-3

: Q-3 Ashen Reaches : V-23

: V-23 Ruby's Fall: Y-16

3) Honey Islehopper

The Honey Islehopper. (Image via Rare)

Similar to the Sunny Splashtail, the Honey Islehopper can be a tricky fish to catch in Sea of Thieves. This Islehopper differentiates itself from its cousins with bulging black eyes. Catch one at the following coordinates:

Crescent Isle : B-9

: B-9 Discovery Ride : E-17

: E-17 Plunder Valley : G-16

: G-16 The Sunken Grove : P-7

: P-7 Kraken's Fall : R-12

: R-12 The Devil's Thirst: W-21

4) Raven Islehopper

The Raven Islehopper. (Image via Rare)

The Raven Islehopper is one of the rarest fish in Sea of Thieves. It is hard to find one in the first place, but its dark color further complicates hunting for one at night.

Your best bet is to locate a Raven Islehopper in the Large Islands where you will also find an Amethyst Islehopper. Since the latter is only available during the night, that means the only Islehopper in that area is the Raven.

5) Amethyst Islehopper

The Amethyst Islehopper. (Image via Rare)

As mentioned, the Amethyst Islehopper can only be found at night in Sea of Thieves. It glows bright purple and is very easy to spot. The only setback is having to wait until another nighttime cycle takes place.

If you want to get your hands on the Amethyst Islehopper and Raven Islehopper, search in the following areas:

Mermaid's Hideaway : B-13

: B-13 Smuggler's Bay : F-3

: F-3 Snake Island : K-16

: K-16 Old Faithful Isle : K-16

: K-16 The Crooked Masts : O-11

: O-11 Devil's Ridge : P-19

: P-19 Flintlock Peninsula: W-14

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Catching these Islehoppers is easier said than done. However, with the coordinates and locations mentioned above, players have a rather simple task at hand.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul