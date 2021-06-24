How to find all of Sunken Pearl Journals in Sea of Thieves

The Pirates of the Caribbean crossover with Sea of Thieves has given aspiring pirates many objectives to tackle on the open seas.

With the latest update, A Pirate's Life brings the likes of Captain Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones, and the Black Pearl to Sea of Thieves. It also brings a variety of quests for players to complete.

One of those quests is to locate all of the journals for the Sunken Pearl Tall Tale. These journals detail the final days of a ship known as the Silver Blade, from the point of view of its captain.

How to find all of the journals in the Sea of Thieves Sunken Pearl Tall Tale

Image via Rare

The Sunken Pearl is the second Tall Tale in the A Pirate's Life expansion for Sea of Thieves. It has included five new journals for players to search for, scattered throughout the game.

Here is where to find all five of the journals regarding the Silver Blade in the Sunken Pearl Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves.

A Run of Good Luck

Image via Rare

The journal entitled A Run of Good Luck is found in the first level of the Siren statue puzzles. In that level, go to the far end of the cavern. Players will notice a mermaid statue and a pile of debris. Behind this wooden debris is the first Sea of Thieves Sunken Pearl Tall Tale journal.

An Ancient Mystery

Image via Rare

An Ancient Mystery can be found after completing three levels of the Siren statue puzzles. Once finished, swim up to the surface, but stay in the water. Swim past the wall to the right and search for red rocks. To the right of these rocks will be the journal resting on a submerged stone.

Unwanted Company

Image via Rare

Sea of Thieves players will reach the Citadel at the start of Chapter 3 in the Sunken Pearl Tall Tale. At the Citadel, open the large door covered in gems. After entering, there will be two broken parts of a ship. Go to the left part and swim down to find the journal packed against a board of the ship wall.

From Bad to Worse

Image via Rare

This journal can also be found in the Citadel. When underwater near the three Siren statues, there will be a hole near the back right area. Swim through that hole. Find the large wooden plank and the easiest to locate journal will be right there.

Don't Look For Us

Image via Rare

Don't Look For Us is the fifth and final journal in this Sea of Thieves Tall Tale. Players will open a large door with a pulley, then approach another pulley right after. This lower's the ships hull and turns it into a makeshift platform. Jump the gap and follow the pathway. This leads to another shipwreck and its captain's quarters. The journal will be sitting on the lid of an open crate in the corner.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod