How to defeat the Sirens in Sea of Thieves

Season 3 and the A Pirate's Life expansion have introduced some of the most dastardly creatures in pirate folklore to Sea of Thieves, the Sirens.

Typically, Sea of Thieves is filled with helpful mermaids and the like who send players back to their ship if they find themselves lost at sea. Now, enter their not-so-friendly counterparts.

Sirens are mythical creatures from a variety of different cultures. In Sea of Thieves, they behave just as they do in those mythologies. Players will need to know how to handle a Siren encounter and how to defeat them.

Sea of Thieves: How to defeat the Sirens

Sirens are known for their beautiful voices. They sing a song that mesmerizes sailors and draws them near. Little do those sailors know, the beauty of the voice does not match the creature ready to attack them once they arrive.

In Sea of Thieves, Sirens are fairly easy to come by with the Season 3 update. Players will run into them at some point. It is all but inevitable. For those actually looking for these terrifying creatures, simply dive into the open sea.

Dive underneath the water and Sirens will appear to swarm the player and any crewmates that were unlucky enough to follow. A short song will be heard followed by a group of them appearing, each with a Siren leader at the helm.

Their jab attacks are nothing to worry about. Players just need to dodge them. The Sirens have an attack that sees them blow bubbles, and it deals massive damage to Sea of Thieves players. Avoid these at all costs.

Get out of the way of these attacks and remember to swim up to the surface for air. Watch out for their hands as they start to glow and twirl. This means the fight will last a bit longer, as the Sirens are being healed.

With all of this in mind, Sea of Thieves players need to focus on not drowning, not being hit by the Sirens' attacks, and laying into them with their sword as rapidly as possible.

It is a rinse and repeat situation. Come up for air, dodge attacks, and attack them back. Eventually, the Sirens will all be defeated and the leader will drop their trident for players to wield.

