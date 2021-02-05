How to Catch Obstagoon in Pokemon GO

Obstagoon was added to Pokemon GO a while back. It's not as simple as capturing a Zigzagoon to get one. Players will need to rely on a little luck.

Zigzagoon is the first form of Linoone, but that changes when Zigzagoon is in its Galarian form. Some Galar region Pokemon were added to Pokemon GO, including the likes of Meowth and Zigzagoon; however, they can't really be found wandering about in the wild.

Galarian Zigzagoon evolves into Galarian Linoone and then into Obstagoon. One of the original ways to obtain a Galarian Zigzagoon was to incubate 7km eggs

Some Galarian forms began to appear back in June 2020. Pokemon GO players need to hope that Zigzagoon is part of the 7km egg rotation.

The second and ideal way to get a Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokemon GO is to win League Battles against other trainers. If players wIn three matches in a row, they'll get a chance to catch a Galarian Zigzagoon. This method is a lot more difficult.

Obstagoon stats and the best matchups for it in Pokemon GO

To get an Obstagoon from a Galarian Zigzagoon, players will need a total of 125 candies. Unlike the Hoenn based Zigzagoon, the Galarian form is the third form to chase after.

Advertisement

The badger-like Pokemon has a bipedal stance, and a black and white color scheme reminiscent of the rock band Kiss. Obstagoon is a dark and normal dual-type Pokemon that offers a decent stat lineup for PvP and other battle types.

For an offensive build, the best moves to use on Obstagoon are lick, a Ghost-type move; and Hyperbeam, a Normal-type charged move. The defensive build uses Hyperbeam as well, but players should equip the Fighting-type move counter instead.

An Obstagoon's base stats are 180 attack, 194 defense, and 212 stamina. The CP maximum for an Obstagoon can increase all the way up to 2,652 when players are at level 40.

As for weaknesses in Pokemon GO, Obstagoon is vulnerable to Fighting, Fairy, and Bug-type moves. Obtsagoon has some fantastic matchups to utilize and is a great addition to a battle team.