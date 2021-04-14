Fans of Mankey, the Fighting-type Pokemon from Generation I, are going to soon be able to get their hands on its shiny form.

Designated as the Pig Monkey Pokemon, Mankey is native to the Kanto region. It was exclusive to Pokemon Red when it first debuted. Anyone who picked Charmander as their starter might have appreciated catching Mankey outside of Viridian City, since it gave them a way to beat Brock. Since then, it hasn’t made too many appearances in the main games, but it is still remembered fondly. Here’s how to get a shiny mankey.

How to catch shiny Mankey in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

On 12 April, there will be a Mankey Spotlight Hour. As usual, these events last from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. Since the spawn rate for Mankey will be so high, this is the perfect opportunity to hunt for shiny Mankey. The special bonus for this event will be double Evolution XP.

Mankey evolves into an intimidating and rage-filled Primeape. This Pokemon is remembered mostly for being featured on Gym Leader Chuck’s team in both Pokemon Gold and Silver and Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver. In the latter, the combination of boosting its evasion with Double Team and then connecting with a Focus Punch was not a fun experience for an unprepared trainer.

In terms of Pokemon GO, however, Primeape does leave little to be desired. Primeape has to compete with many other great Pokemon in the Fighting-type category. 207 Attack is nice, but it’s not always going to do tons of damage. Primeape does have access to Close Combat, which is great. Unfortunately, many other Fighting-types that are more powerful learn the move as well, like Lucario and Machamp.

As of recently, Niantic has released several other decent Fighting-types that might outclass Primeape as well. Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan have been featured in the Rivals Week event, and will be appearing in the wild as well as in Raid battles. Mega Lopunny has been included in the game as well from the Spring into Spring event. Mankey, especially in shiny form, is still nice to have for anyone with nostalgia for the original 151.