A shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO differs visually when compared with its regular form. These shiny versions are comparatively rare. Since they've got a unique appearance, they are sought-after by trainers.

In Pokemon GO, a shiny Pokemon can be recognized by the tiny icons above their CP. Shiny Pokemon have a boosted spawn rate during special events like community days in Pokemon GO. In some cases, shiny Pokemon can be hatched from eggs as well.

How to catch a shiny Phanpy in Pokemon GO

Encountering a shiny Phanpy does not require any special methods or items. Trainers can encounter this Pokemon in the wild. Feeding it 50 Phanpy candies in Pokemon GO will evolve it into Donphan, another elephant-like Pokemon with an armor covering its snout.

Those who missed the Phanpy spotlight hour yesterday need not worry. During the Johto Celebration event, which started yesterday and is scheduled to go on till the 31st January 2021, almost all Pokemon from the Johto region will be slightly boosted. Trainers will have a higher chance of encountering Pokemon from the Johto region.

Since Phanpy is a Pokemon from the Johto region, there's a chance its availability will be higher. As mentioned before, there is no way to guarantee an encounter with a shiny Phanpy. It all boils down to sheer luck.

Having said that, trainers could use incense to attract Pokemon towards themselves. This item lasts for 30 minutes. While it's active, trainers will see Pokemon spawn around them at an accelerated rate.

Incense can be purchased with Pokecoins at the in-game store. Incense is sometimes awarded to players for completing research tasks and by opening gifts in Pokemon GO.

Yesterday Phanpy had a spotlight hour from 6 p.m. local time to 7 p.m. local time in Pokemon GO. During the spotlight hour, Phanpy had a boosted spawn rate. This means trainers encounter the spotlighted Pokemon more frequently than others. However, Niantic didn't confirm if the shiny variant of Phanpy would be available during that period.