How to catch snowflakes in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Animal Crossing has several side activities and events for players to partake in. They are spread throughout the game’s beautiful world. Some of these are limited to certain seasons and are not doable at any time otherwise.

One such material that players can obtain during winter is the Snowflakes, occasionally seen in December, January, and February during snowfall in the northern hemisphere. The southern hemisphere has snowflakes in June, July, and August. This is a relatively new gameplay mechanic that was first introduced during Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

This guide will detail how players can obtain these snowflakes in the game.

Obtaining snowflakes easily in Animal Crossing New Horizons

There are two major types of snowflakes in New Horizons, regular and large. Obtaining either of them requires a different method for collecting them.

Regular Snowflakes

The player chasing down a snowflake in the game (Image via YouTube/ceomg)

Obtaining regular snowflakes requires some degree of skill and finesse.

Snowflakes can usually be seen floating around the village during the months of winter and can be easily captured using a net, much akin to cherry blossoms and maple leaves.

Pay close attention to the in-game audio as snowflakes leave out a faint twinkling sound when they descend, revealing their location. Players must also be extra careful when catching these rather delicate items since they can instantly disappear if they either run into them or miss their chance at swinging the net.

Large Snowflakes

The perfect snowboy rewarding players with a large snowflake (Image via YouTube/ceomg)

On the other hand, large snowflakes are slightly trickier to obtain since these do not drop from the sky.

Gamers will instead have to make a perfect snowboy first. It will reward players with a singular large snowflake once they have been created, for up to four days. However, imperfect snowboys do not generate large snowflakes.

What can players do with snowflakes?

Snowflakes, other than being a collectible item, can also be sold against Bells in Nook’s Cranny.

A regular snowflake is worth 200 Bells.

A large snowflake is worth 2500 Bells.

Additionally, regular snowflakes are used to craft several DIY recipes, such as:

Iceberg Flooring

Iceberg Wall

Ski-Slope Wall

Ski-Slope Flooring

Snowflake Wall

Snowflake Wreath

Snowflake Pochette

These large snowflakes can in turn be used to craft the frozen furniture DIY set, encompassing a total of 15 items for the player to obtain.

What is Animal Crossing New Horizons?

The latest entry in the Animal Crossing franchise, Animal Crossing New Horizons is a real-time social simulator, developed and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch video game console.

The game follows a player-controlled character as they start their new life on a deserted island, part of the “Nook Inc. Getaway Package.” New Horizons features greatly improved visuals with scenery and additional gameplay elements over the previous entries in the franchise.

The game was released on March 20, 2022, to exceptionally positive reviews from both critics and players alike.

