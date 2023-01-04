How to wish on a star in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has peculiar mechanisms like shooting stars, which players need to watch out for. Released in 2020, the game cycles through different seasons, which evolve as you spend more time in the virtual world. Regardless, looking at the skies can be truly rewarding in a literal sense.

The game offers plenty to every player, including different items and rewards. Much of it is crucial to in-game progression. These resources and rewards help players fasten their progression and immerse themselves in the world. Some of the activities required for these rewards are also fun and add to the players' entertainment.

Making a wish during a shooting star isn't the only novelty in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players can obtain star fragments, a handy and rare crafting material.

Making a wish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a fun activity that is also very rewarding

It's understandable how important Star Fragments are in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Since they can be sustainably obtained from making a wish, catching the shooting stars becomes even more critical. Before looking into how to make a wish, players need to know what to start with.

Shooting stars in the game is no different than what they're in real life. These are meteors that regularly appear in the in-game sky during the night. However, there's a catch, as their visibility relies on the weather. So on clearer nights in the game, your chances of making a successful wish will increase.

While there's no definite period when these meteor showers will occur, you will know beforehand. Interact with the villagers, some of whom will inform you about the time. Once you have the relevant information and the shooting stars appear, follow the steps below:

Pick a clear spot from where the entire horizon will be visible. Any blockage in sight might fail while making a wish.

Tilt the right joystick upwards with empty hands, and your character will take a prayer posture.

When the shooting star appears, press the A button.

The process can be repeated as long as the showers continue so that you can earn plenty of in-game rewards.

It should be noted that the frequency between the two shooting stars isn't the same, and it's random. So the best thing to do is make as many wishes as possible in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This process will reduce your chances of missing out on crafting materials.

Aside from the cosmetic value, making a wish unlocks Star Fragments, as mentioned above. These resources will become available the next day in the game when players wake up.

Making a wish is the only sustainable way of getting Star Fragments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are different varieties, and lucky players can also find Large Star Fragments, which are even more valuable. These rare resources provide excellent value to Animal Crossing: Star Horizons.

