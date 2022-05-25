4 best DIY recipes to try in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to craft different kinds of islands for themselves from the wide variety of tools, items, and features on offer. While some of these items are readily available for players to find or buy, there are others that players must craft themselves.

Players can craft different kinds of items in New Horizons using DIY recipes that they can find from various sources. Once they have their hands on these DIY recipes, players can acquire the materials required and go to a workbench to craft the items they want to.

Here are some of the best DIY recipes players can get their hands on in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Animal Crossing: New Horizons DIY recipes

4) Shell Fountain

The Shell Fountain is one of the most extravagant items that players can craft in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players can obtain the DIY recipe for this item from lazy villagers, and they might require some time to acquire the items that they will need to craft the shell fountain.

Players need five units of Giant Clam and three units of Stone to craft the Shell Fountain. The item can easily act as the centerpiece for any park area or cozy sitting spot on a New Horizons island. Furthermore, it can add a touch of luxury to any island.

3) Lily Record Player

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is popular for the different kinds of furniture items available in the game, and the Lily Record Player is a prime example of this. The furniture item is essentially a gramophone that looks like it has a white lily on top of it.

The furniture item requires three different items to be crafted, including five white lilies, three iron nuggets, and three pieces of wood. Players can get the DIY recipe for the Lily Record Player from cranky villagers in the game.

2) Terrarium

The terrarium is one of the nicest items that all nature lovers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can add to their houses in the game. Players can easily craft this item using twelve Clumps of Weed and two Iron Nuggets.

Apart from the normal terrarium, New Horizons players can also get their hands on a hanging terrarium by throwing in a few more iron nuggets into the mix. Players can receive DIY recipes for the terrarium from normal villagers and the recipe for the hanging terrarium from peppy villagers.

1) Street Piano

The Street Piano is one of the most elegant items that New Horizons players can design in the game. The item can add a colorful and musical vibe to any player's island and is fairly easy to craft as well. Players can receive the DIY recipe for this item from big sisterly villagers and will require one Upright Piano and one Painting Set to craft.

markwars @markwars1972



#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch Do you like the Street Piano? Or do you prefer the Upright Piano? Which bench do you use? Do you like the Street Piano? Or do you prefer the Upright Piano? Which bench do you use? #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/118z2aWlwq

The street piano is definitely one of the items in the game that can be used as a conversation starter for any New Horizons island.

Edited by Danyal Arabi