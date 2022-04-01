Top 5 cranky villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the main attractions in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the number of villagers present for players to interact with. These villagers are divided into eight different personality types, and each of them has its own personality traits. Cranky villagers are very interesting personalities in the game, although they seem to be very unsociable at first.

Even within the cranky personality type, New Horizons has a vast variety of villagers to offer. Naturally, some of these are a lot more dear to the players than others. Here are the most popular cranky villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Cranky villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Fang

Fang is possibly one of the crankiest wolf villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. He sports a blue sweater for his outfit with snowflakes on it. This could possibly be to remind players and other villagers how cold he is.

However, like all cranky villagers, Fang can also be a sweetheart once players get past his tough and grumpy exterior.

2) Kabuki

Kabuki is a traditional Japanese looking cat, and as his name suggests, his appearance is heavily influenced by the Kabuki style of theater. Kabuki is possibly one of the crankiest villagers in New Horizons, since he is cranky even when he is inside his own home all by himself.

However, Kabuki can become good friends with the players and even offer them compliments occasionally if they can build a strong enough bond with him.

3) Rolf

Rolf is one of the cranky tiger villagers in New Horizons. He is an albino tiger villager, but surprisingly not the only one in the game, as there is another female albino tiger named Bianca who also exists within the franchise.

Rolf has a grumpy appearance, and despite not being a Jock villager, the cranky tiger shows an interest in fitness and sports. Rolf is also one of the few villagers who have made an appearance in every Animal Crossing title so far.

4) Octavian

Octavian is a cranky villager in New Horizons. However, he is loved by the community since he seems to be an extremely fun villager under the guise of a cranky one.

Octavian features the play hobby, and can often be seen running around the island with his arms outstretched. Therefore, once players can get past his intimidating appearance, Octavian is a pretty lovable villager to have on one's island.

5) Gaston

Gaston is a rabbit villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and is often considered a grandpa villager in the game. The yellow rabbit sports a thick mustache and has a frown permanently plastered on to his face.

As per his personality, Gaston is awful to other villagers and can come off as especially rude towards peppy residents. However, he is quite nice to the player and considers them his closest friend and confidante in the game.

These are some of the most popular cranky villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul