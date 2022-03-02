4 Animal Crossing: New Horizon villager types who are the hardest to acquire

Animal Crossing: New Horizons requires players to build a new life on a deserted island where they live with many anthropomorphic villagers. These villagers are highly adorable to look at and have enjoyable conversations with in the game.

Villagers in New Horizons are divided into different species, and there are a few species that are more challenging to obtain than others in the game. Due to the number of villagers from each species, the following species in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are more challenging to come across than others in the game.

Hardest villager types to obtain in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Octopi

Octopi are the rarest villager type in New Horizons, and there are only 5 of them in the game. Although octopus villagers have been a part of New Horizons since the beginning of the game, no new villagers of this species were added after the initial 5.

There are no peppy octopus villagers, but there are normal, jock, cranky, smug, and lazy octopus villagers in the game.

2) Tigers

Tiger villagers are the second to feature on this list since only seven tiger villagers are all across the franchise. Despite having only seven tiger villagers in the entire series, Rolf has been a part of every AC title so far.

Tiger villagers are divided into jock, peppy, snooty, and cranky personality types. There are no normal tiger villagers in the game.

3) Alligators

There are nine alligator villagers in the Nintendo life-simulation franchise, making them the third rarest species of villagers in the game.

There are normal, lazy, jock, snooty, smug, and cranky alligator villagers. However, there is also one robot alligator villager in the game named Del.

4) Rhino

Like alligators, there are only nine rhino villagers spread across the franchise, of which six are female and three are male. Merengue, one of the most popular villagers in New Horizons, is also a rhino villager in the game.

There are lazy, normal, snooty, sisterly, jock, and cranky rhino villagers.

Due to their rarity, these are some of the most challenging villager species to obtain in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

