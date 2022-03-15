4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager types who don't get along at all

Animal Crossing: New Horizons normally has a very healthy atmosphere wherein villagers and players share a healthy relationship. However, even New Horizons islands are not without their own drama. There are several villagers in New Horizons who cannot stand each other and regularly get into arguments.

Players can attempt to resolve these issues or simply listen to the villagers spewing hatred upon each other. Here are some of the villager types in Animal Crossing: New Horizons who simply cannot stand each other.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers who always clash with each other

Villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are divided into eight personality types: peppy, smug, cranky, normal, snooty, jock, lazy, and sisterly. However, owing to their different personality traits, not every villager gets along with others, resulting in conflict.

1) Jock and lazy villagers

Jock villagers are all about fitness in New Horizons, as they love to work out and even encourage other villagers and players to do the same.

Owing to their nature, lazy villagers are a lot more laidback, therefore they refuse to participate in enthusiastic workouts. Naturally, jock villagers are not very friendly towards lazy villagers in the game.

2) Lazy and peppy villagers

Lazy villagers tend to dislike peppy villagers due to direct clashes in their personality types. Peppy villagers are a lot more active and energetic than lazy villagers, and expect lazy villagers to match their energy levels.

Naturally, since lazy villagers want to enjoy their peace, they want nothing to do with peppy villagers.

3) Peppy and cranky villagers

Peppy villagers like to surround themselves with lots of positive energy. Naturally, they do not deal well with cranky villagers, who always seem to be in a bad mood.

Peppy villagers and cranky villagers almost always get into conflict whenever they are near each other, so they tend to avoid each other.

4) Snooty and jock villagers

Snooty villagers find it very difficult to get along well with most other personality types, but their relationship is the worst with jocks and lazy villagers. This is primarily because these personality types do not care about fashion or their physical appearance, which is something snooty villagers cannot fathom. Furthermore, jock villagers often ridicule their vain lifestyle choices, which is something snooty villagers cannot stand.

Therefore, they try to maintain their distance from jock and lazy villagers.

These are the most popular personality types who do not get along with each other in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Mayank Shete