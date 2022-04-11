×
Create
Notifications

How to get a lot of iron nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Iron nuggets are a fairly easy to obtain resource in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing)
Iron nuggets are a fairly easy to obtain resource in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 11, 2022 07:34 PM IST
Feature

Iron nuggets are a very important resource in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that players can use to make several tools in the game. Thankfully, this resource is not very difficult to obtain, making it one of the most sought-after items in the Nintendo life-simulation title.

All players need to locate iron nuggets in New Horizons is a shovel and rocks on their island. Here's how players can find the most iron nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Steps to obtain iron nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Iron nuggets are one of the first few items that players will need to find during their New Horizons journey. They are used to construct many tools and to also unlock Nook's Cranny, which requires 30 iron nuggets to finish building. Here's a reliable way by which players can gain the maximum number of iron nuggets in the shortest period of time.

To farm iron nuggets in Animal Crossing, players must get their hands on a shovel and go to the nearest rock they can spot on their island. Rocks are full of resources in the game and can yield players some resources like iron nuggets, clay, stone, and even Bells. Therefore, players must stand close to the rock and hit it continuously till it stops spitting out these resources.

IRON NUGGETS #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/DaAQFaszEL

However, players must keep in mind that hitting rocks can cause the player to bounce back. To avoid this, players can turn around when they stand near the rock and proceed to dig two holes, keeping their back to the rock the whole time. This way, they can avoid bouncing back when they hit rocks continuously.

There is no way to determine which rock will yield players the most iron nuggets. Therefore, players will simply have to try their luck with every rock they spot on their island.

While iron nuggets are extremely useful, players should also remember to collect and store the other resources that they obtain from rocks as well. Since clay, stone, and Bells have their own uses in the game, they can prove to be very helpful for players later on in their journey.

Also Read Article Continues below

Furthermore, to increase their chances of obtaining iron nuggets in New Horizons, players can opt for alternative choices such as time travel and visiting other islands as well.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी