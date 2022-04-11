How to get a lot of iron nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Iron nuggets are a very important resource in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that players can use to make several tools in the game. Thankfully, this resource is not very difficult to obtain, making it one of the most sought-after items in the Nintendo life-simulation title.

All players need to locate iron nuggets in New Horizons is a shovel and rocks on their island. Here's how players can find the most iron nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Steps to obtain iron nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Iron nuggets are one of the first few items that players will need to find during their New Horizons journey. They are used to construct many tools and to also unlock Nook's Cranny, which requires 30 iron nuggets to finish building. Here's a reliable way by which players can gain the maximum number of iron nuggets in the shortest period of time.

To farm iron nuggets in Animal Crossing, players must get their hands on a shovel and go to the nearest rock they can spot on their island. Rocks are full of resources in the game and can yield players some resources like iron nuggets, clay, stone, and even Bells. Therefore, players must stand close to the rock and hit it continuously till it stops spitting out these resources.

However, players must keep in mind that hitting rocks can cause the player to bounce back. To avoid this, players can turn around when they stand near the rock and proceed to dig two holes, keeping their back to the rock the whole time. This way, they can avoid bouncing back when they hit rocks continuously.

There is no way to determine which rock will yield players the most iron nuggets. Therefore, players will simply have to try their luck with every rock they spot on their island.

While iron nuggets are extremely useful, players should also remember to collect and store the other resources that they obtain from rocks as well. Since clay, stone, and Bells have their own uses in the game, they can prove to be very helpful for players later on in their journey.

Furthermore, to increase their chances of obtaining iron nuggets in New Horizons, players can opt for alternative choices such as time travel and visiting other islands as well.

