How to get more rocks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the more interesting things introduced in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the activity of crafting various items. Players are required to make different utility items that they can make use of for doing other activities in the game.

Naturally, to craft items in Animal Crossing, players will need to obtain some raw materials. These can be obtained from various sources, such as the Nook Store, or other objects present on their Animal Crossing island.

One such very useful element in the game is rocks. Players can obtain a lot of materials from rocks in the game. Naturally, it is only normal for them to desire more and more rocks on their island. Here's how players can get more rocks on their Animal Crossing island.

Obtaining more rocks in Animal Crossing

Before getting into how players can get more rocks in Animal Crossing, it makes sense to describe what rocks can be used for in the game. Rocks in Animal Crossing act as the source for various materials like iron nuggets, clay, stone, and others. These are some of the most basic elements required to craft almost anything in the game, so naturally players want more and more of it on their islands.

To get more rocks on their Animal Crossing island, all players have to do is hit rocks with a shovel or an ax. They can dig holes near the rock to collect the crafting materials that come from the rock. Make a daily practice out of it, since hitting rocks will yield players more rocks.

Players must make sure they keep a 3x3 grid clear around the rocks, so that the spawn rate for the rocks is higher. Rocks spawn faster if their spawning is not obstructed by any object in a 3x3 grid.

Make use of these methods to make sure you have a higher spawn rate for rocks on your Animal Crossing island.

