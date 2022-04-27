4 items that sell for the most money in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a life simulation title and naturally, money plays a key role in its gameplay. Bells are the in-game currency in New Horizons, and players of the title are always on the lookout for easy ways to make the most of them.

One of the easiest ways to earn Bells in the game is by selling items to various sources. Like in real life, items are priced differently in New Horizons as well.

Here are a few items, which upon sale can make the most amount of Bells in a short period of time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons items that sell for a huge number of Bells

4) Shell Arch - 12,360 Bells

The shell arch is the most expensive item that players can craft from the Shell Furniture set. Its DIY recipe can be obtained from messages in bottles and lazy villagers like Rex and Stitches.

Once crafted, players can sell the shell arch to the Nook brothers for a price of 12,360 Bells.

3) Iron Frame - 15,000 Bells

Iron frames are one of the easiest items to craft in New Horizons, since they only take 20 iron nuggets to craft. Players can obtain the DIY recipe for this item from villagers like Goose, Dom, and Bam. Furthermore, they can craft three different variations of the iron frame: red, black, and gray.

Once crafted, they can sell the item to the Nooklings for 15,000 Bells.

2) Street Piano - 26,775 Bells

The street piano is one of the most colorful and visually appealing items that players can craft in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They simply need the DIY recipe for the item from sisterly villagers like Phoebe, Katt, or Plucky, and craft it using an upright piano and a painting set.

Once crafted, players can sell this item for 26,775 Bells at Nook's Cranny.

1) Trophy case - 33,690 Bells

The trophy case is one of the most expensive items that players can sell in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, not keeping into account the items they can make using hybrid flowers or golden nuggets.

Players can receive the DIY recipe for this item from any jock villager on their island, and once completed, they can sell the item at Nook's Cranny for a whopping 33,690 Bells.

If they do not wish to sell the item, a trophy case can be an extremely good decorative item for a player's New Horizons island, especially if placed outside jock villager homes.

These are some of the highest selling items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, using which players can earn a large number of Bells in the game.

