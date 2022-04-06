How frequently do message bottles spawn in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons requires players to craft many different items to progress further in the game. Players will need raw materials and a DIY recipe for whatever item they craft.

There are various methods using which players can obtain the DIY recipes required to craft each of these different items. While the most common way to acquire DIY recipes is receiving them from other villagers or players, people can also get DIY recipes from message bottles in the game.

Messages in a Bottle, as the name suggests, are bottles that contain messages for the players. The message, in this case, is a DIY recipe for a craftable item in the game. Here's how players can come across message bottles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can obtain DIY recipes from message bottles

Players can obtain various DIY recipes from message bottles in New Horizons and are always on the lookout for more and more message bottles in the game. Animal Crossing players can obtain two message bottles per day, and they will have to take a walk along the beach to spot them.

Messages in a bottle wash up on the shore, like star fragments. Players are required to collect the items from there. Message bottles can spawn once during the day and once at night, so players should make sure they visit the beach to check for message bottles during both these times of the day.

Apart from the two regular messages in bottles that players will encounter on their islands every day, they can also try out a few more methods to obtain more and more message bottles daily. They are as follows:

Look for message bottles while helping Gullivarr on the beach

Look for message bottles on Mystery Island tours with Kapp'n

Time travel to obtain more and more message bottles

Invite more players who can bring message bottles with them to your island

Message bottles are an essential item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons since they can help players obtain many different kinds of DIY recipes. However, players must note that they cannot receive DIY recipes for seasonal items from these message bottles.

Furthermore, message bottles can also bring players duplicate recipes at times, which can be pretty annoying.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar