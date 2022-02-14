What can you do with star fragments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to craft many different items using a variety of objects that they have to find or obtain from their in-game islands. Furthermore, there are several natural phenomena that players can witness in the game, that can help them obtain certain items.

One such item that can be obtained from a natural phenomenon is the star fragment. Star fragments are very unique items in New Horizons which can be used for crafting several tools and items in the game. Here's a breakdown of what star fragments are in the game and how to get more of them.

Star fragments are very useful in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Star fragments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can be used to craft many different items that can be created using DIY recipes. However, before learning the uses of star fragments, it is important that players get familiar with how they can obtain these unique items in the game.

As players might have guessed, star fragments can only be obtained when players witness a meteor shower on their New Horizons island. Players can only witness a meteor shower after they interact with Celeste, who will give them hints that they must try to make wishes upon shooting stars.

Star fragments are obtained when players make wishes upon shooting stars. To wish upon a shooting star, players must point upwards when they spot a shooting star and press 'A'. However, they must ensure that they do not have anything in their hands while doing so.

The day after wishing on the shooting stars, players must visit the beaches on their island, where they will spot star fragments lying on the shores. Players must collect as many star fragments as they can, since this item is a useful raw material for crafting items using Celeste's DIY recipes.

Celeste offers DIY recipes for wands and many Zodiac themed furniture items for players to craft using star fragments.

Star fragments are a very useful resource in New Horizons. Collecting more star fragments will yield players the opportunity to craft these items.

