How to get Star Fragments quickly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Star fragments are one of the rarest resources that players can get their hands on in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These items can be used to craft several others, such as Zodiac themed furniture as well as wands.

Despite their rarity, they are not very difficult to obtain if players know how to get their hands on star fragments. Here's what players need to do to obtain star fragments quickly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Steps to obtain star fragments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players can attempt to collect star fragments after they encounter Celeste on their island. She hands over the recipe for wands in New Horizons and hints at the fact that they should try to wish on shooting stars. She explains how wishing on shooting stars could bring good fortune to the players' islands.

Players can obtain star fragments only after they wish on shooting stars. To do so, they simply need to look up at the night sky in New Horizons during a meteor shower and press the "A" button whenever they spot a shooting star.

Shooting stars only appear in the New Horizons night sky after players encounter and interact with Celeste on their island. Wishing on more shooting stars increases the players' chances of getting star fragments, so they must wish on as many shooting stars as possible.

The morning after, players must visit the beaches on their island to look for star fragments. Star fragments always wash up on the shore, so players must look for them on the beach.

Players can obtain up to 20 star fragments from one night of wishing upon shooting stars if they are alone on their island. However, if they have visitors, wishing upon shooting stars can yield players up to 20 additional star fragments.

Star fragments are indeed quite valuable for New Horizons players, as they help craft various items in the game. Now that players know exactly how to go about it, they can obtain as many star fragments as they need.

