What happens when you wish on a star in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to witness many beautiful natural phenomena in the game. One such event is a meteor shower. Players often notice meteor showers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and aside from the obvious visual appeal, they can also be beneficial for players.

While witnessing meteor showers, players will often see shooting stars. When this happens, they can wish on a said shooting star, which can serve a purpose in the game for the players. Here is what happens when players want to see shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Wishing on shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Although meteor showers can occur at any time of the year, it only takes place between 9 PM and 4 AM on the days that it appears. Players will be notified of the days they can expect meteor showers from Isabelle's morning announcements.

Furthermore, they will see Celeste roaming around on their island, and upon interacting with the visiting owl, players can also get some tips on how to profit from the shooting stars.

Once players spot shooting stars during the meteor shower, they have to point their joystick towards the sky and press A. This will result in the player having wished upon the star, and they will know they have successfully wished upon the star when the star shines brighter than before for a moment.

However, players must note that they must have nothing in their hands while attempting to wish on a shooting star. Otherwise, they might not be successful. Furthermore, players must make sure that they are standing up and not sitting for this process to succeed.

Players must take a walk on their island beach in the morning after players have wished on shooting stars. Here, they will spot many star fragments washed up on the shore. Players must collect every star fragment they see since they can use it for multiple DIY recipes that they obtain from Celeste.

The maximum number of star fragments that players can get from one night of wishing on shooting stars is 20 if they are alone on their island. However, if they have visitors, players can obtain 20 more star fragments from their wishes.

Wishing upon shooting stars and collecting star fragments can be very productive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons since players open up the opportunity for several different DIY recipes.

