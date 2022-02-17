How often do Shooting Stars appear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers players many beautiful phenomena that they can witness within the game. One such phenomenon is meteor showers. While meteor showers in New Horizons are as beautiful as those in real life, they also serve a purpose in the game.

Meteor showers in New Horizons allow players to witness shooting stars in the game, and they can even wish upon them. But to do so, players must know more about the frequency of shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Shooting stars can only be witnessed during specific periods in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Meteor showers and shooting stars in New Horizons are brought with the arrival of Celeste on the island. Players will know that they should expect a meteor shower on their Animal Crossing island that day if they hear Isabelle announcing the same during her morning announcements.

Furthermore, other villagers on the island will also keep talking about the upcoming meteor shower throughout the day. Celeste too will give players hints about shooting stars that they can wish upon.

To watch the meteor shower and look out for shooting stars, players simply have to go to some space on their island that has a clear view of the sky. Pointing upwards, they can relax and watch the beautiful meteor shower in the game.

Once they chance upon a shooting star, they must point the joystick upwards and press the 'A' button, which will allow them to make a wish. Players will know that they have successfully wished upon the star if they see it becoming bigger and shining brighter.

Shooting stars often appear in batches, so players must be patient while waiting for them to appear. They must be prepared for a bit of a dry spell while watching the meteor shower.

However, shooting stars always appear within the hours of 7 PM to 4 AM, so players can try to stick around for the entire time period to wish upon the most number of shooting stars they can see.

Wishing upon shooting stars can yield players star fragments, which they can use to craft many of Celeste's DIY recipes, like magic wands and Zodiac furniture.

Naturally, players are always on the lookout for more shooting stars, and knowing how often they appear can help one try their luck at making wishes on them.

