Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How many shooting stars can you catch per night?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a feature that allows players to enjoy meteor showers within the game. During these meteor showers, players can spot a number of shooting stars in the sky, and can even wish upon these stars. However, not every Animal Crossing player is completely clear about how shooting stars work in the game.

Here's everything players need to know about shooting stars and meteor showers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

When and how do meteor showers and shooting stars occur in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

To catch shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players simply have to keep an eye out for Isabella's morning announcements. If there is a meteor shower due, she will announce it. Furthermore, on the day of the meteor shower, villagers across the island find ways to include it in their conversations, so the news is hard to miss.

Meteor showers occur between 7.00 pm and 4.00 am. While it is not possible to predetermine meteor showers, they usually take place on nights with clear skies. The frequency of shooting stars during the meteor shower is also quite erratic.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons player wishing on a shooting star (Image via Mae Polzine)

There is no definite number of shooting stars that players can get in one night in Animal Crossing. However, shooting stars usually come in pairs, so players have a dual opportunity of wishing upon shooting stars.

It is worth noting that while meteor showers are scheduled to occur between 7.00 pm and 4.00 am, it would be unwise to expect constant shooting stars. The frequency of shooting stars might be low on some occasions, but they will surely appear. Therefore, players simply need to be patient if they want to witness and wish upon a shooting star in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Wishing upon a shooting star in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can yield players star fragments, which they can use for multiple items. So, catching and wishing upon a shooting star in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not only a beautiful experience but also a useful one.

