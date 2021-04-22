Create
How to catch Sunflora in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic
Pokemon GO trainers have a boosted chance of obtaining a Sunflora in the mobile game currently.

Since the beginning of Pokemon GO, there have been events galore. These events increase spawn rates of certain Pokemon, provide bonuses for in-game items, and so much more.

It seems like a new event is taking place in Pokemon GO every week or so. For those wanting to catch Sunflora, the current special event will give trainers the opportunity.

How to catch Sunflora in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

Sunflora has been in Pokemon GO since the addition of the Johto Dex. That doesn't mean every trainer has gotten their hands on one, however. It doesn't have that large of a spawn rate in the mobile game for wild encounters.

Instead, the best way to catch Sunflora isn't actually to catch one. It is to catch Sunkern and evolve it. Sunkern can be evolved using a Sun Stone and 50 Candy in order to obtain Sunflora.

Currently, Pokemon GO is in its environment-focused Sustainability Week. This week sees many Pokemon receiving heightened encounter rates. Sunkern is appearing much more frequently in the wild for trainers to catch.

Using a Lure when near a PokeStop, and an Incense, will draw wild Pokemon near the trainer. This could bring a large amount of Sunkern to the trainer in order to catch.

Be sure to use a Pinap Berry during the encounter to up the number of Sunkern Candy rewarded after the catch is successful. Doing this in Clear or Sunny weather conditions will increase its appearance rate even further.

Once Sunkern is evolved, trainers can put it to use in Gym battles and PVP battles with the Pokemon GO Battle League. Sunflora is one of the few Pokemon that can learn the brand new move, Leaf Storm, which does incredible damage.

Published 22 Apr 2021, 00:03 IST
Pokemon Go
