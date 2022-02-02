How to catch Turtwig in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus features a massive roster of Pokemon from various eras of the franchise. The starters come from three distinct regions and the larger Pokedex carries on that way.

Some of the starters from other games become available in the larger world. For example, Pokemon Legends: Arceus contains Turtwig, The Tiny Leaf Pokemon.

Where is Turtwig in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Turtwig, the Grass-type starter from the Sinnoh region, can be found in the world of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The sole location of Turtwig is in the Crimson Mirelands, specifically just south of the Droning Meadow.

Follw these steps to capture Turtwig:

Turtwig will be alone, between a little pond and the mountain. The Little Leaf Pokemon is very skittish and will begin running if it sees anyone.

The easiest way to capture Turtwig would be with stealth, carefully sneak into the tall grass beside it, and use an Oran Berry to distract it. Dazzling Honey will also draw its attention.

Once its attention is elsewhere, hit it with a Heavy Ball to ensure capture.

If the player battles Turtwig, it will likely be around level 17. Turtwig is weak to Fire and Flying, but be careful not to cause it to faint. Make a few Great Balls to ensure Turtwig is captured.

How Good Is Turtwig In Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Turtwig is a mixed bag at the level it can be found. Turtwig has an ability called Overgrow, which allows its Grass-type moves to become more effective when at low health. The Pokemon also has the hidden ability of Shell Armor, which protects it from all critical hits.

Upon capture, Turtwig will have simple moves like Tackle and Leafage. Luckily, the captured Turtwig will likely evolve very swiftly.

At level 18, Turtwig can evolve into Grotle, who has substantial improvements in attack and defense. Grotle has access to moves like Bulldoze, which lower enemy speeds.

While slow, Grotle has a fairly high attack and gets additional damage on Grass-type moves like Leaf Blade. Grotle too will evolve, at level 32 it will become the Continent Pokemon Torterra.

Torterra gets the Ground-type in addition to Grass and gains, even more, attack and defense. Torterra's biggest weakness is Ice-type moves, which deal four times as much damage to it. Conversely, Torterra has access to the rare move Wood Hammer, which deals a ton of damage, plus additional Grass-type damage.

Torterra is a very strong Grass-type team member, and the Pokemon can easily be a permanent fixture of any roster.

