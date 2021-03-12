How to catch Tynamo in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO will host an Electric-type event called Charge Up! next week, where Tynamo will be available to catch.

Players may be wondering why it's been so hard to catch a Tynamo up to this point in Pokemon GO. Well, the Generation V Pokemon is making its debut in the Charge Up! event. It was unavailable in the game previously, even with the addition of Generation V.

Tynamo is an eel-like Pokemon that starts out small and is mostly white in color. In total, it has three forms, which will likely take 125 candies in total to reach.

Elektrik is the form after Tynamo, while Elektross is the final form. The eel and lamprey-like Pokemon are all Electric-types and fit perfectly in the Charge Up! event.

To catch them, Pokemon GO players will need to stay vigilant in the wild. During the Charge Up! event, the Pokemon that spawn in the wild will mainly be Electric-types, and Tynamo will also be appearing along with them for the first time. If players strictly stick to the wild, using items such as incense and walking in populated areas will increase the chances of encountering a Tynamo.

However, the wild isn't the only method of obtaining a Tynamo. 5km eggs will also have a new rotation of Pokemon that will appear during the Charge Up! event, and Tynamo is in that rotation. The downside is that using eggs to get a Tynamo is purely based on luck and can take the most amount of time.

For the best chance at getting a Tynamo, players should pay attention to raids during the event. Tynamo will appear in one-star raids, which can easily be done solo.

Pokemon other than Tynamo that will appear in raids during the Pokemon GO Charge Up! event

Tynamo isn't the only Pokemon that will be appearing in the Electric-type-themed rotation. There will be a separate set of Pokemon to battle for one-star, three-star and five-star raids.

The Pokemon GO blog detailed all of the Pokemon that players can stay on the lookout for:

Voltorb, Shinx, Blitzle, Klink, and Tynamo will appear in one-star raids.

Alolan Raichu, Alolan Graveler, Magneton, and Ampharos will be appearing in three-star raids.

Therian Forme Thundurus will appear for the first time in five-star raids.

Aside from normal raids, Mega Manectric will also be making its debut in Mega raids for the event. Mega Houndoom and Mega Abomasnow will appear alongside Manectric.