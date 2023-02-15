How to change your character's voice in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the things Hogwarts Legacy players have enjoyed the most is making unique characters. You can enter the Wizarding World as an imitation of yourself or make someone that represents another character in the universe if you wish. The game has a solid character creation suite, where you can adjust your protagonist's voice the way you wish.

You might even decide that you want to change it for various reasons. If you want your Hogwarts Legacy character to become a dark wizard, giving them a voice to match that new dark outlook on the world is fun. No matter the reason, it's a simple enough matter to change the pitch of your character's vocal tone.

Changing your character's voice in Hogwarts Legacy is an easy task

Simply navigate to the audio options to do your voice adjusting in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games)

While you cannot completely change your character's voice in Hogwarts Legacy, it can be altered a bit. You can do this whenever you wish while playing, provided you have access to the options menu in the game, whether on PC or console.

Click the Settings button (gear icon)

Click the spear icon (audio)

Look for the “Pitch” slider

Adjust the slider until it meets your desired changes

While these steps won't make drastic changes to your character's tone, it does let you change pitch within the confines of the slider. The slider's center indicates a more moderate pitch while going up increases the pitch, and heading toward the left offers a deeper sound.

Unfortunately, players cannot adjust their tone after character selection. It's one of the many character customization options locked in once you've started playing. As of writing this article, there does not appear to be a mod that changes the tone of your character's voice, but it could appear in the future.

You can adjust the pitch up and down, but that's as far as it goes. Upon character creation, you only get two tones of voice, so it's important to pick the one you want at the start of Hogwarts Legacy. However, you can change facial features and hairstyle while in the game.

While you can only adjust pitch within the game's limits, at least you can do it at any time. It doesn't require you to spend Galleons, consume a Polyjuice potion, or anything complex.

However, players have been doing many interesting things with their characters in the Wizarding World. Some have decided they want to make their characters look like familiar faces, such as Tom Marvolo Riddle, the original anagram for Voldemort.

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023, with mostly positive reviews from critics and fans alike. It puts players into the Wizarding World before famous characters like Harry Potter take the stage. Set in the 1890s, players have to deal with a goblin uprising as the game's main story.

Alongside this narrative, players must go to class, learn new spells, and much more. Players are not restricted to how they play the game, so they can easily go the dark wizard route, learn Unforgivable Curses, and be as evil as they please without any consequences.

