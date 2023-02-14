How to build Tom Marvolo Riddle in Hogwarts Legacy character creator

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has caused a stir in the gaming community, with many Harry Potter fans eager to experience the magical world created by Avalanche Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games.

To enhance the overall experience of playing the game, players can choose to create their character based on icons from the original Harry Potter canon.

Since the story of Hogwarts Legacy takes place long before the events of the books and movies, the only way to play as a familiar character is by using the Character Creator at the start of the game. For those who are interested in creating a character that resembles a younger version of the infamous Lord Voldemort (Tom Marvolo Riddle), this guide will show them how to do so.

Character Creator guide for young Lord Voldemort (Tom Marvolo Riddle) in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legecy has an extensive list of options when it comes to creating in-game avatars. Christian Coulson played the role of Tom Marvolo Riddle in Chamber of Secrets, but this preset is the closest match to the appearance of Frank Dillane's portrayal of Tom Riddle. This version of the character was showcased having a conversation with Professor Horace Slughorn in Half-Blood Prince.

Once the preset has been selected, players can use the customization options to fine-tune the character's appearance. This includes adjusting the hair style, hair color, eye color, skin color, and other physical features. Additionally, players can choose a suitable outfit for their character to further enhance their resemblance to Tom Riddle.

To create your avatar as a lookalike of Tom Marvolo Riddle (played by Frank Dillane), you need to choose the fourth male character among the available presets.

Forth option has the closest body shape of Tom Marvolo Riddle in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Warner Bros Games)

Once that is done, you need to choose the correct face structure and skin color to make the preset resemble a younger Tom Riddle.

Face Shape - Third Option

Skin Color - Second Option

Glasses - No Glasses

Skin Color and face shape selection in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Warner Bros Games)

Once the face is done, you need to select the hair style and hair color. The young Tom Marvolo Riddle had a sleek and smooth hair style, and his hair was black in color. In order to achieve a similar look, you need to choose the very first hair color and the third hair style.

Hair Color - First Option

Hair Style - Third Option

Hair color and hair style selection in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Warner Bros Games)

You can further refine the appearance of your avatar by adding unique touches, like moles and scars, to the face. However, since the younger Tom Marvolo Riddle has no such distinguishable features, you need to choose the following options in the next section:

Complexion - First Option

Freckles and Moles - First Option

Scars and Markings - First Options

Scars and other facial features in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Warner Bros Games)

After this, you get to choose more minute features of the face, like the color of the eyes and eyebrows, along with their shape. Here are the options you should select:

Eye Color - Ninth Option

Eyebrow Color - First Option

Eyebrow Shape - Sixth Option (First of the second row)

Selection for the color and shape of eyes and eyebrows in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Warner Bros Games)

Finally, you have to choose the pitch and tone of the voice of the avatar and assign it a name.

Tone - Voice one

Pitch - First Option

Name - Tom Riddle

Voice selection and naming in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Warner Bros Games)

If all the steps are followed correctly, the player-created avatar will closely resemble a younger version of Lord Voldemort in Hogwarts Legacy.

