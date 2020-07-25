5 WWE Superstars who have permanent scars (and who caused the injuries)

“It ain’t ballet” and “Don’t try this at home” are two phrases that have repeatedly been used by WWE Superstars to show just how real the storyline world of sports entertainment can be.

Some WWE Superstars are able to shake off injuries and get back to work within a few days, but others spend months on the sidelines and have to go through surgery before making an in-ring return.

In extreme cases, freak accidents in a WWE ring have even caused permanent scarring to a Superstar’s face and/or body, with some people being left with a lifetime reminder of a heavy-hitting move that they once received in a match.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who have permanent scars, as well as the opponents who caused the injury in the first place.

Unless stated, quotes from WWE Superstars in this article are from WWE’s website.

#5 JBL (caused by Eddie Guerrero… and WWE legend The Undertaker)

JBL has a scar on his forehead

JBL defeated Eddie Guerrero at The Great American Bash 2004 in a Texas Bull Rope match to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his WWE career.

During the match, Guerrero jumped off the announce desk and slammed a cowbell across the forehead of JBL, who immediately began to bleed.

As you can see from the 02:10 mark of the video below, JBL told an amusing story about the incident in a bonus clip from The Undertaker’s ‘Last Ride’ docuseries on the WWE Network.

“The doctor was sewing me up [after the match] and The Undertaker was in the dressing room telling a story and the doctor was not even looking at me, and he was sitting there listening to Undertaker.”

JBL has been good friends with The Undertaker since the day he arrived in WWE, but his interesting story in the dressing room that night distracted the doctor and left him with a permanent scar.

“Then when he [the doctor] finished with me, the stitch, you could see it had a huge gap in it, and that’s why I’ve got such a scar. It’s all because of The Undertaker!”

JBL was only joking around by blaming The Undertaker, but you can see in the picture above that the scar really does still exist.