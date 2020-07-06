How to change controls on PS4 for PUBG?

PUBG has always allowed for in-game customisation, and the players can change controls according to their needs.

PUBG for PlayStation 4 was released on 7 December 2018.

Image Credit: Shpock

PUBG has been a fan favourite game since its release back in 2017. The exhilarating gameplay and the stunning in-game graphics have attracted a lot of gamers from all over the world.

It is a battle royale game and the matches depend on the survival of the players. Players land on a barren island, search for weapons and further go on to eliminate their foes to become the last one standing.

After tremendous success of the game on PC, the developers decided to take the game to other platforms such as Mobile, Playstation 4 and Xbox as well. The game released on Xbox a lot earlier than it did on PlayStation 4.

Here is the announcement video given by PlayStation for PUBG:

Many Playstation players bought the game right when it came out. However, if you are still interested in buying PUBG for PlayStation 4, you can buy it from Amazon for ₹1,307.00. Do keep in mind that the game requires PlayStation Plus subscription to play it online on the console.

How to change controls of PUBG on PlayStation 4(PS4)

If you want to customize controls in the game, simply open the game on your PlayStation. On the main menu, you will find a Settings button, press (X) to select it. You should find the controls panel there and you can change your controls there and save it.

PUBG Control Settings on PS4/Xbox (Image Credit: Scalespeeder Gaming) Scalespeeder Gaming

What are the best control settings for PUBG on PlayStation 4(PS4)?

While control settings are always based on individual preference, we still have stated some optimal control settings for the game on PlayStation. It is given below:

Controller Settings:

Controller Button Preset- Type B

Invert X-axis- Off

Invert Y-axis- On

Right Stick Dead Zone- 6

Left Stick Dead Zone- 6

Vibration- Off

Vibration Strength- 10

To know more about the best controls for PUBG on PlayStation 4, watch this video by Scalespeeder Gaming on YouTube:

