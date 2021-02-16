How to change Free Fire nicknames in February 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire is a top title in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The game has won several laurels, and according to App Annie, it was the most downloaded mobile game of 2020.

There has been a gradual influx in the game's player base with frequent updates brought in by the developers. Initially, while creating an account, the users have to enter an IGN or nickname.

Later, many users wish to change their names and look for ways to do so. This article provides a detailed guide to do so in Garena Free Fire.

Detailed explanation for changing Free Fire nicknames in February 2021

Changing the name is quite an easy task, and players can follow these steps to alter their names:

Step 1: They can open Garena Free Fire and click on the profile section on the lobby screen’s top-left corner.

Click the profile section

Step 2: Next, they must press the ‘Edit’ icon as shown in the picture:

Select the edit icon

Step 3: A dialog box will pop-up, and they should click the name change icon beside the existing nickname.

Name change icon

Step 4: Gamers can enter the new name in the text field and click on the ‘390’ diamonds button. The name will be changed, and the diamonds will be deducted.

Enter the new name in the text field

If they have a name change card, gamers have a separate option with a card symbol.

How to get a name change card in Free Fire

The name change card in Free Fire can be purchased from the in-game shop for 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens. Players can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: They must open Free Fire and click the ‘Store’ icon located on the lobby screen’s left side.

Users can press the ‘Redeem’ tab and click the ‘Guild Token’ option. Step 3: They may select the name change card and click the ‘Exchange’ button. A dialog box will appear, prompting the users to confirm the purchase.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

