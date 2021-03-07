How to change in-game name using name change card in Free Fire: A beginner's guide

While initially creating an account in Garena Free Fire, players must set up an IGN/nickname. Sometimes, users desire to incorporate stylish and cool names in the game and change their existing IGNs.

A name change card is one of the ways they can alter their names. However, many newer players do not know how they can procure and use it in Free Fire.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can change their in-game name using the name change card in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: 40 best unique and creative Free Fire guild names in March 2021

How to change in-game name using Name change card in Free Fire: Beginner’s Guide

How to use Name change card in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to use the Name change card:

Advertisement

Step 1: Open the Garena Free Fire and tap on the profile banner located in the top-left corner.

Tap on the profile banner

Step 2: The profile of the users will soon open. Next, click on the ‘Edit’ icon as shown in the picture below:

Click on the Edit icon.

Step 3: All the 'Player Info' will appear on the screen. Press the icon present beside the existing name.

Advertisement

Click on the icon

Step 4: A dialog box will appear on the screen, enter the new name in the text field and click on the icon with the card. The names of the players will be changed.

How to get a Name change card in Free Fire

It can be purchased in the in-game shop for 39 diamonds + 200 Guild Tokens. Users can follow the steps given below to obtain the card:

First, click on the ‘Store’ icon present on the screen's left side.

Tap on the ‘Redeem’ tab and press the ‘Guild Token’ option as shown in the given picture:

Click the Guild Token option.

Choose the ‘Name Change Card’ and click on the ‘Exchange’ button. A dialog box will appear asking them to confirm the purchase.

Also, the Name Change Card is present as a reward in the ‘Regional Battle S6.’ Users have to collect a total of 10000 points to receive it.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Also Read: B2K (Born 2 Kill) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and total subscribers in March 2021