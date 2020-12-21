How to change in-game nickname using Name Change card in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire is one of the mega-popular titles in the esports industry and has achieved some remarkable feats. This title is one of the most downloaded mobile battle royale games, with a stellar fan following worldwide. This is mostly thanks to the special in-game features and events that the developers bring in regularly.

Apart from various exclusive in-game features, like every other battle royale title, Free Fire also has an in-game profile display name. This name is also called the nickname of the player.

While logging in for the first time, gamers can keep a nickname of their choice displayed on the profile. However, these are changeable, but often, novices find it difficult to find the rename option.

This article elucidates every step to rename the in-game nickname of a player in Free Fire.

A detailed guide to change in-game nickname in Free Fire

Changing the nickname is costly, with every change costing players 390 diamonds. However, there is an alternate method to do it for free without any cost, which is to get a Name Change card.

However, this card is not always available in Free Fire and can only be obtained by playing special time-limited events.

Once procured, players can use it from the Others section of the game. It will redirect them to the name change section, where they can do it for free. One Name Change card only allows a one-time renaming.

However, players who don't have the Name Change card can follow these steps to rename their in-game nickname. They must ensure that they have enough diamond top-ups in their account to make the change.

Here are the steps to follow:

They can run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

They must navigate to the in-game profile section on the extreme top left-hand side corner of the screen.

Users have to tap it.

Image via Free Fire

They need to again tap the yellow-colored edit option present at the extreme top left-hand side corner of the screen, below the profile name.

A pop-up option will be displayed.

Gamers need to tap the box present beside the New Nickname option and key in the desired nickname for the profile.

Image via Free Fire

After typing, they can press the diamond cost button, displaying 390 diamonds.

Users can confirm the purchase, and the diamonds will get deducted accordingly.

The new in-game nickname will then be displayed on the profile.