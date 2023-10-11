How to change your kits in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

When it comes to the Ultimate Team mode in EA FC 24, there's a plethora of options available to you and your team. Unlike standard modes like Manager Career, this mode allows you to make a squad out of the footballers you want. This not only includes the very best from the men's football, but superstars of the women's game have also been included this year. Naturally, you also get to customize all areas of your team, including the jerseys they wear.

Changing kits in Ultimate Team is pretty straightforward if you have played the mode in the previous games. EA Sports might have gone for a major rebrand of the franchise, but most of the core offerings remain the same. However, it can be slightly tricky to understand if you're new to EA FC 24. By following the instructions mentioned in the next section, you'll be able to don any kit you want.

Changing your kits in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is a pretty easy task

When you start your journey in Ultimate Team, you'll receive plenty of customization items to decorate your club. Kits are one of them, and you get two choices for free immediately.

Once you have selected both, they will be enabled by default as home and away kits. However, you'll also start receiving more kits on your journey in different ways.

Go to Ultimate Team.

Go to the club section.

Select Stadium.

Open the first option available here.

This will open up several options for you to tweak.

The second and third option involve selecting the home and away kit, respectively.

Click on them, and all your available choices will be shown. Select the one you want to keep, and it will be added to your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team kit.

That's all you need to do to customize your squad and utilize the kit you want. Do note that you can't don any kit you want, and they must be available in your squad in the first place.

There are different ways of getting kits to use. Several packs contain new jerseys from football teams from all around the world. EA Sports also hands out exclusive items as parts of different milestones and objectives. One such objective is live as of writing. Finally, you can always spend coins directly in the Transfer Market and get the kit you want.

Along with your kit, you can also choose to customize other aspects of your club. This involves the crest and banners of your team, the home stadium, and the overall theme. While the available options might be limited in the beginning, you'll quickly start getting extra customization items by simply playing EA FC 24.